Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:56 AM
Home Back Page

28 new Covid cases in 24hrs

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

The government has confirmed 28 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,953,407.
With no new fatalities registered in the 24-hour count, the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,130, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.
As many as 3,356 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.83 per cent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 20 infections.
Another 191 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,902,207. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.38 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.49         per cent.     -bdnews24.com


