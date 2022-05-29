BNP dreaming of Khomeini-style revolution: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is dreaming to make a Khomeini-style revolution by bringing back its convicted fugitive acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the country from London through so-called mass-movement.

Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this while addressing a briefing at his official residence in the city.

Leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal have taken to the field, responding to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks, Quader said, "BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia once said that Chhatra Dal is enough to stop the opposition. We are noticing an evil attempt to create an ominous situation in the country through BNP secretary general's remarks."

"They (BNP) are trying to create chaos in the country in the name of mass movement," he added.

Quader said a dark shadow of crisis has cast on BNP's movement because of the development and achievement of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Their dream of mass movement is now a nightmare. Is there any benefit in having this nightmare?

Claiming that there is no response from the people to BNP's movement, Awami League general secretary said, "The people of the country are so happy with the development and achievements of the Sheikh Hasina's government that the BNP has not been able to carry out the movement despite repeated calls in the last 13 years. Even in 13 years when the people did not respond and there is no possibility of it in the coming days also." The hope of BNP's mass movement will soon turn into despair, Quader claimed.

The general secretary of AL said that those who killed democracy while in power will return to power and restore democracy, it is nothing but lies and deception.










