

Politicians, bureaucrats obstruct neutral policing, says former IGP

"The politicians and bureaucrats of the country don't want to bring quality changes in the police. The ruling party politicians want that police will do whatever they say. The parliament members want that the officer in charges of police stations will do whatever they want. Facing all this challenges and obstacles, it's too hard for the police personnel to conduct their duties smoothly," he said while addressing a programme organized in National Museum auditorium at Dhaka.

The programme was arranged marking publication ceremony of his new book titled 'Police Jiboner Smrity: Shoirachar Paton Theke Jongi Domon (Memories of Police Life: Falling of Autocrat to Prevention of Militants'. The former police chief wrote the on his experiences in the police service.

Among others, renowned litterateur and former teacher of Dhaka University Prof Syed Manjurul Islam, former DU vice chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, former IGP Mohammad Nurul Huda, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Poet Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Managing Director of the University Press Mahrukh Mohiuddin spoke the programme chaired by Bangladesh Academy Chairperson Poet Selina Hossain.

Sharing his service life experience, Shahidul Haque said, "I hadn't bowed down my heads to the political influentials. I haven't cared about my chair. Whenever I was transferred, I had gone there."

"I hadn't cared to take action against the ruling Awami League leaders during my service period. Everybody will not be able to work like me. A system should be introduced in the police service, so that police can work neutrally," he added.

The former police chief said, "Police is also a part of judicial system. The criminal justice system wouldn't be effective, if police cannot work neutrally. Proper investigation of cases cannot be done, if police cannot work neutrally. It's a political word that police system would be reorganized. I don't know how the system can be reformed."

"The Police Law needs to be amended if police is needed to work independently. I had taken initiatives during my tenure. But, those were failed. I had proposed there to form a police commission and a police complaint commission. An independent body will investigate if any complain is received against the police. But, it couldn't be formed due to the bureaucrats. And, the politician will never want this," he said, adding that the word of good governance will remain as a 'slogan' if the mentality of the politicians and bureaucrats is not changed.

"Police needs to work in a boring situation," he said, further adding, "Everyone wants to get service from police, but don't like policemen. They fear of police, but don't know about them. I have written in my book that we don't feel the necessity of police as there are policemen in the society. We don't feel that what would be in society, if the government suspends policing activities only for two hours."











Former Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Haque on Saturday said that it's too hard for the police personnel to work neutrally facing all challenges and complications."The politicians and bureaucrats of the country don't want to bring quality changes in the police. The ruling party politicians want that police will do whatever they say. The parliament members want that the officer in charges of police stations will do whatever they want. Facing all this challenges and obstacles, it's too hard for the police personnel to conduct their duties smoothly," he said while addressing a programme organized in National Museum auditorium at Dhaka.The programme was arranged marking publication ceremony of his new book titled 'Police Jiboner Smrity: Shoirachar Paton Theke Jongi Domon (Memories of Police Life: Falling of Autocrat to Prevention of Militants'. The former police chief wrote the on his experiences in the police service.Among others, renowned litterateur and former teacher of Dhaka University Prof Syed Manjurul Islam, former DU vice chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, former IGP Mohammad Nurul Huda, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Poet Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Managing Director of the University Press Mahrukh Mohiuddin spoke the programme chaired by Bangladesh Academy Chairperson Poet Selina Hossain.Sharing his service life experience, Shahidul Haque said, "I hadn't bowed down my heads to the political influentials. I haven't cared about my chair. Whenever I was transferred, I had gone there.""I hadn't cared to take action against the ruling Awami League leaders during my service period. Everybody will not be able to work like me. A system should be introduced in the police service, so that police can work neutrally," he added.The former police chief said, "Police is also a part of judicial system. The criminal justice system wouldn't be effective, if police cannot work neutrally. Proper investigation of cases cannot be done, if police cannot work neutrally. It's a political word that police system would be reorganized. I don't know how the system can be reformed.""The Police Law needs to be amended if police is needed to work independently. I had taken initiatives during my tenure. But, those were failed. I had proposed there to form a police commission and a police complaint commission. An independent body will investigate if any complain is received against the police. But, it couldn't be formed due to the bureaucrats. And, the politician will never want this," he said, adding that the word of good governance will remain as a 'slogan' if the mentality of the politicians and bureaucrats is not changed."Police needs to work in a boring situation," he said, further adding, "Everyone wants to get service from police, but don't like policemen. They fear of police, but don't know about them. I have written in my book that we don't feel the necessity of police as there are policemen in the society. We don't feel that what would be in society, if the government suspends policing activities only for two hours."