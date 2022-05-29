Woman 'ends life' over family feud

CHATTOGRAM, May 28: A woman has allegedly committed suicide over a family feud in Chattogram's Uttar Kattli area.

Deceased Taslima, 22, wife of Kamal Hossain of the area, had a quarrel with his husband on Friday night when she was beaten up, police said.

"Soon after the incident, her husband found her hanging from the ceiling fan," a police officer said.

Neighbours rushed her to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Officer-in-charge Sadiqur Rahman of Panchlaish Police Station said that the woman died before she was taken to the hospital.

Her body has been kept in the CMCH morgue, he said. -UNB