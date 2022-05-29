People, AL will resist BNP's anarchy: Hasan

LALMONIRHAT, May 28: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said Awami League, along with the countrymen, would resist BNP's ill efforts of creating anarchy.

"The Awami League leaders and activists have been asked to remain alert. BNP is trying to create anarchy across the country. The terrorist activities in Dhaka University and even in front of the Supreme Court and at country's other places involving the outsiders are ill efforts of creating instability as per the party's (BNP) decision," he said.

The minister told reporters before addressing an extended meeting of the AL district unit at local Zila Parishad auditorium here.

Hasan said Awami League is in state power and the countrymen gave the party the responsibility of running the state. So, the party (AL) leaders have a responsibility to remain alert so that none could hamper the country's peace and discipline and carry out arson terrorism like the BNP's acts in 2013, 2014 and 2015, he added.

"We, along with the people, will resist them (BNP) if they (BNP) try to create such instability," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

In fact, he said, BNP has become mad. They (BNP) had claimed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would not be able to construct the Padma Bridge and many conspiracies were hatched to prevent the financing of the World Bank, he said, adding, but, Bangladesh has constructed the bridge with its own fund.

For this, they have gone mad and talking nonsense, he said.

Replying to a query, the minister said BNP has been trying to topple the government since 2009. But the party (BNP) is becoming isolated from the people day by day, he added.

He warned that tough actions would be taken if anyone tries to create anarchy.

Replying to another query over Teesta agreement, Hasan said 'Delta Plan' has been taken as per the directives of the Prime Minister and a physical plan has been done for the country. Different steps, including the issue of distribution of the water of the Teesta River, have been taken to take the country ahead.

He said Bangladesh would turn into a developed nation before 2041.

AL Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan, MP, organizing secretary Shakhawat Hossain Shafiq, executive members Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia and Advocate Safura Begum Runi, among others, addressed the meeting with AL district unit president Motahar Hossain, MP, in the chair.

AL district unit general secretary and Zila Parishad chairman Matiar Rahman conducted it. -BSS









