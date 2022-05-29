Video
Home Editorial

Blocking UN statement on Myanmar is against peace

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

On Friday China and Russia blocked the UN Security Council from issuing a statement expressing concern at the violence and serious humanitarian situation in Myanmar and the "limited progress" on implementing a regional plan to restore peace to the strife-torn Southeast Asian nation. Accordingly, the council was briefed virtually behind closed doors by Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, the special envoy for Myanmar for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and UN envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer on efforts to resolve the crisis in the country since the 1 February 2021 military coup.

However, Myanmar is spiralled with numbers of problems, including ethnic, religious, insurgency and limited scale civil war. The crises have deepened since the last military coup in the country in 2021, when the democratically elected government was ousted. The country first saw a military coup in 1962. Since then the ethnic and religious minorities have been facing persecution. The majority Bamar ethnic group controls the country while other ethnic communities face discrimination in different scales. Since 1970s the Rohingya Muslims have been facing persecution in the Rakhine province; and lastly they experienced ethnic cleansing conducted by the Military in 2017. More than 700,000 Rohingyas have fled Rakhine to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017.

When the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, it claimed with scant evidence that the general election her party won in November 2020 in a landslide was marred by widespread fraud. The coup almost immediately sparked widespread street protests that security forces tried to crush, and continuing widespread resistance to the army's takeover. Insurgency is still ongoing in Chin, Shan, Kachin, Rakhine State and other regions either for regional autonomy or independence. As a result Myanmar army is engaged in counter-insurgency operation for a long time--resulting humanitarian crises across the country.

Under this circumstance proposed British-drafted press statement, stressed the central role of ASEAN "in facilitating a peaceful solution to the crisis" and reiterated council members' calls to pursue dialogue "with all parties concerned" in the interests of the people of Myanmar. There are some other crucial points in the statement those are vital to bring peace in Myanmar and ensure regional stability.

Unfortunately, council diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity said, China and Russia objected to parts of the text. Therefore, even nominal international protest on behalf of the people of Myanmar has been proved futile. Undoubtedly, this blocking will encourage the authoritarian regime in committing further crime against humanity.

Undeniably, a state actor does not move without its own interest; but humanity should get most priority despite national interest and international politics.



