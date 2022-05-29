Knowing actual number of Corona death important

Dear Sir

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country is five times higher than the official estimate, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Department of Health has reported more than 29,000 deaths since the onset of Covid19. The death toll on December 31 last year was more than 28,000.



There is a huge gap between the government data on the number of deaths in Corona and the data provided by the WHO. The gap is so wide that people are confused about which information is correct. The exact number of deaths needs to be ascertained in order to dispel the confusion in the minds of the people.



Moreover, it is important to know the true picture of the Corona epidemic. If the real picture is not known, it will be difficult to deal with this epidemic effectively. We do not want corona infection to increase again in Bangladesh. That is why it is important to know the actual number of victims and deaths from the epidemic.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID