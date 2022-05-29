Ensuring maternal health

Safe motherhood is the creation of an environment or condition in which a woman can get all the services she needs to avoid pregnancy and childbirth complications and death after conceiving her child.



The Government of Bangladesh has been observing Safe Motherhood Day since May 28, 1997. The purpose of celebrating Safe Motherhood Day is to ensure safe maternal health, reduce maternal mortality rate and ensure neonatal health. A pregnant mother has the right to receive health care from conception until the child is born.



In order to ensure safe motherhood, special emphasis should be given on receiving several services. Such as: during pregnancy or antenatal care, safe delivery, emergency obstetric care and postnatal or postpartum care. There are some restrictions on safe motherhood.



Millions of neglected, poor and uneducated mothers in rural areas of developing countries do not have access to quality health care during pregnancy and childbirth. The maternal health care situation in Bangladesh is no different. The main barriers to women's access to health care are:



Lack of knowledge or perception of danger signs during pregnancy, late decision to receive services, lack of education about benefits of pregnancy and postpartum services, unwillingness to receive services, distance to service centre, delay in going to medical center, difficulty in transportation, financial cost, lack of escort, not providing service on priority basis, delay in getting proper treatment, lack of service providers, lack of skills of service providers, inadequate equipment and materials etc.



Maternal death is the death of a mother within 42 days after conception. However, if the mother dies due to an accident at this time, it is not considered maternal death. Causes of maternal mortality include hemorrhage, unsafe abortion, postpartum infection, hypertension, eclampsia, interrupted delivery, uterine rupture, female abuse, and traumatic causes / physical abuse.



During the entire gestation period, i.e. from the time menopause to the time of delivery, the care of the pregnant mother and her unborn child is called maternal care. If the mother is given proper care during pregnancy, the mother stays healthy, healthy-strong baby is born, and the risk of death of newborn and mother is reduced.



Things to do during pregnancy are: At least four visits to the Satellite Clinic, Community Clinic, Union Health and Family Welfare Centre, Maternal and Child Welfare Centre or Sadar Hospital during pregnancy which is very important.



However, if the pregnant mother feels any physical discomfort for any reason, she should come to the mentioned health center at any time and seek the advice of a family planning worker.



More nutritious and balanced food should be eaten than usual. The food list should include fruits, vegetables, pulses, beans, fish, meat, eggs, milk, small fish, etc. as much as possible. A pregnant mother must drink plenty of pure water.



Other than heavy work, other daily chores can be done. The pregnant mother should be kept in peaceful mind. Avoiding heavy work during pregnancy, not taking any medicine without the advice of a doctor, avoiding travelling long distances and smoke and avoiding contact with infectious patients (measles, mumps, etc.) are also needed.



Risky mothers can often be identified before becoming pregnant. This will make the parents aware of what they have to do.



As a result, maternal mortality rate can be greatly reduced. For example: age less than 18 or more yhan 35, first time pregnancy or more than 3 children, height less than 4 feet 10 inches, pregnancy break - less than 2 years, prenatal hemorrhage in previous delivery, postpartum hemorrhage or fetal retention in the uterus, history of delayed or interrupted delivery, history of fetal death / neonatal death, history of cesarean delivery etc.



Every family should plan for a safe delivery so that in case of any complications during pregnancy, it is possible to take prompt action. It is safe to give birth at Union Health and Family Welfare Centre, Upazila Health Complex, Maternal and Child Welfare Center, Sadar Hospital, Medical College Hospital or private health care center. If wants to deliver at home, the trained midwife of the area has to be fixed in advance.

If there are any signs of complications during pregnancy, the mother and child should be taken to the welfare center or district headquarters hospital and it should be fixed in advance.



Necessary money should be saved from the beginning of pregnancy for the cost of delivery. 2 or 3 blood donors should be fixed that matches the blood group of the pregnant mother. Transportation arrangements should be made in advance to take the pregnant woman to the hospital in case of emergency.



Pregnant women should be rushed to the nearest Union Health and Family Welfare Center / Upazila Health Complex / Maternal and Child Welfare Center / District Hospital / Medical College Hospital / Private Clinic as soon as any signs of pregnancy danger and fetal complications appear. Symptoms include: excessive bleeding during pregnancy, headache and blurred vision, watery body during pregnancy, fever for more than three days during pregnancy or after delivery, delayed delivery or labor pains lasting more than 12 hours, coming out of any organ other than the baby's head during delivery, and convulsions during pregnancy, during or after delivery.



After the birth of the child, the body of both the mother and the child is weak and vulnerable, so at this time both of them have special needs. With proper care, the mother will recover quickly and the newborn will be healthy and strong.



Maternal and child mortality can be reduced simultaneously by providing postpartum services at home or health center through trained health workers to the expectant mother within 24 hours of delivery.



After delivery, the mother should be given more nutritious food and pure water. The expectant mother should take necessary rest and refrain from doing heavy work.

