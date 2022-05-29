

Is family a ‘Lifestyle Choice’ in modern age?



Why is family important? While everyone is born to a mom and dad, not everyone is born into a loving family. The lack of strong, loving families can lead to a downfall of modern society in so many ways. Being part of a family, or not being part of one, has a trickle-down effect on the decisions and actions we make. And those decisions and actions can eventually lead to problems in society if too many people are making poor choices that don't benefit the group as a whole.



Why are families important to individuals and society? The role of the family in society is to establish in children a sense of belonging. Through this primary function of the family, children can learn social skills. This helps them learn to interact and work together for the betterment of all. With this foundation of caring for themselves and others, families are also responsible for educating children and instilling family values. This creates citizens that are working to reach goals in civic ways.



Family is considered as the core of the society because it is the place where its members are most personally affected. This is the easiest place to install values and create change. When families believe they can achieve and help others and lift each other up to prosper and reach greater heights, the society can do great things. On the other hand, if the families are held down in an abject state of poverty and despair, the society will not prosper.



The definition of 'Family' has evolved, but its importance remains. The traditional definition of "family" entailed one man and one woman who were married, and their children. A grandparent might live with and be a part of the family, too, although that practice isn't as popular in recent times. In the 1950s, the ideal family was a father, a mother, and two offspring. The current definition is somewhat open and inclusive. A family might be two parents of any gender, married or not. Some people even have a family with more than three parents. The children may have been born to one of the parents, both parents, or adopted.



As modern life puts pressure on all of us, the benefits of living in a family are more important than ever. The basic social unit called the 'family' is tasked with meeting the basic needs of those family members who can't provide for themselves. This includes minors, the elderly and disabled, or simply those who can't afford to live by themselves. Basic needs such as food, water, shelter, and clean air are accessible when one or more members can provide these things for the whole family.



Family is itself a built-in support system. Many people have found themselves with great news but no one to tell it to. That's a problem one rarely has when living in a family. People who are in healthy families have access to everyday joys that some people don't have. In addition, everyone has hard times. A healthy family has each other's back. When family members are under stress, someone close to them is most likely to see the symptoms that they're struggling with. People may hide their problems with others, but their family most often already understands. Even if they don't condone someone's actions, they love unconditionally. They're there for family members.



Good family relationships are linked to better mental health. Many studies have shown a direct correlation between family time and a child's mental wellbeing. The more time a child has with their family, the lower their risk of depression. Healthy family relations have a positive effect and can encourage mental wellbeing. However, negative family relationships can trigger mental health issues. Close relationships provide a stable family life that helps the child's life feel more safe and stable.



When children are part of a loving family that teaches discipline and family values, they learn right from wrong and become ingrained with strong values. These strong family values become the foundation of their identity. They're so much a part of who they are. Our values teach us how to treat other people, respect ourselves, and find our purpose.



Many argue that the modern family is an 'anachronistic institution' whose demise is only a question of time. Looking to the family's future, the eminent sociologist Brigitte Berger argues that despite being weakened and embattled, the family will survive as a fundamental social institution. The family has been the cradle of the modern social order for some hundreds of years, and will remain the basis for any society concerned with happiness, liberty, equality, and prosperity for all its members. Rather than being condemned to the dust heap of history, or becoming a simple lifestyle choice, the modern family has a number of enduring strengths that will ensure its survival.



The family is part of social change and, as such changes and transform into steps with modern trends of society. Family function in a given society is structured according to the overall changes that occur in all areas of social life, not neglecting family life. The contemporary conditions impose requirements that must be met to move forward with the times that follow. Strong, healthy, happy families are a necessity to society. They teach us how to be part of our community, give back, and be our best selves.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, columnist & academic, writes

from Kolkata, India











