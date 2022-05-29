

Bangladesh’s glorious role



The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is a tribute to people who serve or have served in UN peacekeeping operations. The peacekeepers are honored for their high level of professionalism, dedication and courage. People who died for peace are also remembered.



Bangladesh has a glorious history in UN peacekeeping missions. Bangladesh's journey to the UN peacekeeping mission began in 1988 with the deployment of only 15 military observers to the United Nations Iran-Iraq Military Observer Group (UNIIMOG) mission.



Over the last few years, Bangladesh's peacekeeping force has served in UN peacekeeping missions with great reputation and achievement. In 1993-94, the most talked about peace missions in Rwanda, Somalia and Bosnia, the Bangladesh Army came to the centre of the discussion.



Besides, a brigade group of Bangladesh Army was deployed there during the 1994 Rwandan genocide in Africa. More than 600,000 people were killed in the nearly 100 days civil war.



When the civil war broke out in the peacekeeping mission, the Afro-European battalions, including the Belgians, quickly withdrew their missions, but the Bangladesh army remained in the mission area with courage.



As a result, the death rate in genocide was much lower. In the end, Bangladesh also had to withdraw from the UN decision. Everyone was amazed at the courage and skill of the Bangladeshi soldiers.



When the peacekeeping mission withdrew from Somalia, the American troops demanded that the Bangladeshi troops stay with them until their last soldier left Somalia. By winning the hearts of the people of Somalia, the Bangladeshis strengthened their position there.



The trust and love of the local people is the main strength of the Bangladesh Army in the UN mission. This skill of Bangladeshis in every mission has fascinated the UN officials.



Competing with the armies of 34 countries, the Bangladesh Battalion had to prove its capability in peacekeeping.



From the very beginning of joining the UN peacekeeping mission, the peacekeepers of Bangladesh have been able to win the reputation and love of all by showing their efficiency.



On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Bangladesh's participation in the UN peacekeeping mission, The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in April 2018, "I am impressed by the role of Bangladesh's military in protecting human rights as well as establishing lasting peace in troubled areas. The women police team of Bangladesh is vocal to consolidate social harmony. Whenever I go on a mission, I speak of the Bangladesh army as an example."



One of the best achievements of Bangladesh in the 50 years of independence is to retain the top position as a country sending peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions.



From Haiti to East Timor, from Lebanon to DR Congo, Bangladeshi peacekeepers have taken the place of respect and love in the minds of people in all conflict areas of the world.



As a result of the participation of Bangladeshi troops in UN peacekeeping missions, the recognition of Bengali and Bangla language has increased in the world. Leaving behind caste, creed, political ideology, religious beliefs and regional differences, Bangladeshi peacekeepers have dedicated themselves to the great service of world humanity.



Due to their professionalism, impartiality, honesty and humane behaviour, they have become a role model for the people of those countries today.



According to the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations report on the position of countries contributing to UN peacekeeping missions, Bangladesh has so far topped the list of countries sending the largest number of troops. Since August 2020, Bangladesh has been able to maintain its top position in this regard.



At present, the country's remittance income through peacekeeping mission is more than two thousand crore taka.



So far, 153 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have given up their valuable lives to work in this service of world humanity. 229 people were injured. Of these, 219 are members of the army.



Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have been serving in this mission since 1993. Police members of Bangladesh have been taking part in this mission since 1989. About two thousand women peacekeepers of the country have already successfully completed their duties in various conflict-ridden countries.



The participation of Bangladeshi women peacekeepers in establishing world peace is also increasing. At present, 270 women of Bangladesh are serving in UN peacekeeping missions. Among them, 51 women officers of the army and 67 soldiers of other ranks, 6 women officers of the navy and 11 women officers of the air force. Bangladesh was the first Muslim-majority country to send a female police team to a UN peacekeeping mission in 2010.



Bangladeshi peacekeepers at the risk of their lives are constantly working in the service of world humanity with the message of peace. Through their great sacrifice, Bangladesh and Bangla language are being appreciated all over the world.



One of the best achievements of Bangladesh in the 50 years of independence is to maintain its top position as a peacekeeping country in UN peacekeeping missions. I remember with gratitude, love and humble respect to the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who have contributed to the maintenance of world peace on the 34th anniversary of Bangladesh in the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Emran Emon is a researcher,

journalist and columnist.











