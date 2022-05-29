

Pedestrians’ sufferings on footpath



The above stated definition of footpath is not corroborated by the practical circumstances on footpaths of Dhaka city as many unscrupulous business holders have been occupying most of the footpaths for conducting their businesses. Previously, some particular businesses were conducted on footpaths, but day by day diversification is being made including various kinds of businesses. These illegal business holders set up clothes trades, construction sites, furniture making trades, betel bidi stalls, tea stalls, shoe stores, calendar-diary stalls, vegetables shops etc.



It is a matter of great regret that different associated organizations, political parties and its branches have occupied footpaths establishing their offices on them. Besides, drivers of different kinds of vehicles are habituated to occupy many portions of footpaths' adjacent streets with a view to parking their vehicles. Not only that many motorbikes and bicycles are accustomed to drive over the renovated footpaths violating traffic rules and etiquettes.



Iron made stamps have been rooted on different places of footpaths to control such malpractices of several unscrupulous motor bikers and bicycles. Albeit stamps rooted is a measure to impede motor bikers and bicycles but it makes another impediment for pedestrians to walk smoothly on footpaths also.



Research has been conducted in Mirpur, Uttara, Gazipur and Old Dhaka which revealed that there are no footpaths in 44% area and 82% of the existing footpaths are in a bad condition in Dhaka city for which prioritized cars have been making traffic congestion continuously. These situations make obstacles of walking smoothly for the common pedestrians in Dhaka city.



As hawkers, political organizations and other business holders expand their activities on footpaths, the traffic situations are exacerbated tremendously for which the helpless pedestrians are forces to walk on roads instead of using footpaths. These circumstances make difficult to walk around in Dhaka city which is ridiculous behaviour to the common pedestrians. By dint of such malpractices and breaching disciplines, the Dhaka city is going to be bound to collapse accordingly.



As an alternative way, if the pedestrians like to use roads for walking but they have no rights and scopes to use such, thereto roads are not safe spaces in this regard; so, they have no other means for walking. These circumstances create traffic congestions and accident probabilities covering almost areas of the city which are liable for consuming labour hour areas. These make failure of in time offices and workplaces attendance of service holders and workers which expedite national loss. Besides, encroachment of footpaths and traffic congestions make different kinds of diseases like hypertension, dehydration, heart and kidney diseases etc.



Research disclosed that the hawkers set up makeshift shop on footpaths in exchange of paying a hefty sum rent to certain influential persons by either as subscriptions or as extortions who ensure them some degree of protection for continuing their unprecedented trading activities. In this connection, the government are depriving of earning revenue from large portions of business holders.



These violating activities are going to be possible for the negligence of concerned authorities and in the absence of their accountabilities along with comprehensive, affordable and efficient mass transportation system. The authorities are reluctant of formulating standing policy, planning and monitoring activities. In short, footpath management is thoroughly absent in Dhaka city.



It could be referred that any anomaly should be eliminated at the initial stage unless it could be transformed into unwritten rule by its random practices. Subsequently, most of the population could support such illegal practices. So, in the case of footpath occupation, this conception is not an exceptional.



Therefore, remedial measures should be adopted to ensure safe and convenient walking environment. But Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, with a density of 23,234 people per square kilometre within a total area of 300 square kilometres which is customarily minacious. In consequences, it is very difficult to manage them in their smooth moving. Apparently, footpaths in Dhaka city are an uncertain, arbitrary and unrestricted urban affair which have many malpractices; yet all malpractices should be eliminated as soon as possible for creating congenial atmosphere.



However, a policy could be formulated in this way that if there is a road, there is a footpath and all footpaths would be defended from unprecedented use for which law enforcing authorities and other concerned authorities should be trained up and be created consciousness. At the time of formulating policy toward footpath, four essential goals could be considered such as usefulness, safety, comfort, and interesting so that the common pedestrians feel satisfaction getting highly rate of walkability score.



Following these goals, the government and the concerned authorities should have to bring the unscrupulous traders' back in legal tracks so that they could maintain due procedures having legal documents and licenses. In this stage, the government and the concerned authorities should rehabilitate them allotting new area withdrawing from footpaths to conduct their business independently. Accordingly, the government should collect toll from the rehabilitated traders to amass revenue for the national interest.



Besides, by the government initiative, publicity activities could be introduced frequently using over various mass media like television, radio, newspapers etc. through which relevant messages of authorities could be disseminated among the unscrupulous traders and other occupants for creating consciousness. Such initiatives could help making Dhaka city efficient on the aspects of pedestrian-friendly, people-oriented, carbon-restricted and business oriented with attractive investments. Then the pedestrians and Dhaka city dwellers will be engaged themselves in their daily works with more attention that could keep contribution for our national interest.

Mir Mahfuzul Haque is a retired

professor & principal











