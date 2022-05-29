12 people found dead in nine districts

A total of 12 people including three women and two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in nine districts- Joypurhat, Manikganj, Naogaon, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Bogura, Panchagarh, Mymensingh and Natore, in five days.

JOYPURHAT: Two women were found dead in separate incidents in Kalai and Khetlal upazilas of the district on Friday and Saturday.

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife from her residence in Kalai Upazila on Saturday morning.

Deceased Shipon Begum, 40, was the wife of Tozammel Hossain, a resident of Dudhail Noyapara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalai Police Station (PS) SM Moinuddin said Shipon Begum slept alone in a room in the house. Her son found the blood-stained throat-slit body of his mother lying on the bed in the room in the morning.

Hearing his scream, neighbours rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that she might have been murdered over land dispute.

However, a team of CID is investigating the matter, the OC added.

Earlier, police recovered the half-decomposed body of a young woman from the septic tank of a toilet in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Khatun, 18, a resident of Syed Damgarah Village in Shibganj Upazila of Bogura District.

Khetlal PS OC Rawshan Yazdani said Beauty Khatun had an affair with one Ujjal Hossain, 21, son of expatriate Shah Alam of Shibpur Purbapara Village in Khetlal Upazila.

Following the love affair, Beauty Khatun came to the house of Ujjal on April 21.

She had been missing since then.

The family members of Beauty informed the matter to police.

Later, police arrested Ujjal Hossain for questioning.

At one stage of the interrogation, he confessed of killing Beauty and dumped her body in the septic tank of a toilet in his house.

Following this, police recovered the body of Ujjal Hossain.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: The body of a minor child was recovered from the Kaliganga River in the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rohan, 5, son of rice trader Probal Hossain, a resident of Pashchim Dashra area in the district.

Manikganj Fire Service Station Senior Official Khane Alam said Rohan went missing the river in the morning.

Being informed by locals, a team of divers from Shivalaya rushed in and recovered the body of Rohan from the river in Beutha area at around 1:30pm after conducting a hectic search.

After recovery, the unconscious body of Rohan was taken to a local hospital in Manikganj, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the fire service official added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in Manda Upazila of the district in two days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Moinam Union in the upazila early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad Osta, 58, son of late Sunu Sarder, a resident of Baikola Sarder Para Village under Moinam Union in the upazila.

The deceased's daughter Sabina Khatun said Abdus Samad went out of the house on Thursday evening. He had been missing since then.

Later, the family members found the body of Abdus Samad hanging from a mango tree owned by one Rubel Hossain in the area at around 3am on Friday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an elderly man hanging from a tree in Prasadpur Union of Manda Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabindranath Paik, 66, son of late Kisindi Paik, a resident of Gobindapur Binoy Bazar Village under Prasadpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Ratan Paik said Rabindranath had been suffering from various diseases for long.

However, Rabindranath Paik went out of the house at around 9pm, but did not return.

Later, his body was found hanging from a mango tree nearby the house in the area.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incidents, adding that two unnatural death cases were filed with the PS in these connections.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from a ditch in Maijdi Bazar area of the district town on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Maruf, 11, son of late Sanaullah, a resident of Board School area under Noakhali Municipality.

The deceased's mother Maya Begum said Maruf went out of the house at around 10am on Wednesday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted the body of Maruf in a ditch in front of the under construction building of Maijdi Technical School and College at around 12pm on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 1pm and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter whether he was murdered or drowned in the ditch.

Sudharam PS OC Anwarul Haque confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Kamarkhanda and Tarash upazilas of the district on Thursday.

Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a cropland in in Kamarkhanda Upazila in the morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kamarkhanda PS OC Habibullah said locals spotted the body of the elderly man lying in a cropland in Haiderpur area in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an easy-bike driver in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Islam Khan, 32, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Sandrara Village under Baruhas Union in the upazila.

Tarash PS OC Shahidul Islam said locals spotted the body of Islam Hossain with tied of its legs and hands in Hedar Khan Abul Bridge area on the Tarash-Baruhash Regional Road at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed Islam and snatched his easy-bike.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

BOGURA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man convicted in a murder case in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 30, son of Abdul Motaleb, a resident of Hapunia Colony Village under Garidah Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Enamul Haque went out of the house on Wednesday evening, but did not return. He had missing since then.

Later, locals spotted the throat-slit body of Enamul lying behind the Shaheed Minar of Hapunia Mohabag Government Primary School at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore injury marks on its throat and belly.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.

Earlier in 2013, Enamul Haque stabbed a woman to death in Hapunia Village of the upazila.

The deceased was Salma Khatun.

A murder case was filed against Enamul with Sherpur PS.

Following this, he was arrested by police and sent to jail. After three years in jail, he was released on bail recently.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Tentulia Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bablu, 45, son of late Arfan Ali, a resident of Dangapara Village under Tentulia Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Bablu had a long standing dispute with Billu, Belal, Dulal, Al Amin, Jamal, Jabbar, Kajal and Jamir Ali over land.

However, Bablu was called out of the house at dawn and hanged his body from a jackfruit tree after killing him by his rivals, the family members alleged.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Police are investigating the matter whether he was murdered or committed suicide.

However, the law enforcers arrested a man for questioning in this connection.

The arrested person is Jamir, 35, a resident of Dangapara area.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a young woman from a ditch in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of a woman lying in a ditch on the bank of the Khiru River adjacent to Salam Marken in Ward No. 7 under Bhaluka Municipality in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its head and mouth.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed the woman on Tuesday night and left the body there.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a maize field in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 43, son of Sona Mia, a resident of Nazirpur Natun Para Village in the upazila. He was a van-puller by profession.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdur Rahim went out of the house in the afternoon, but did not return.

Later, the family members found his body lying in a maize field in the area at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Abdur Rahim might have been strangled.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Gurudaspur PS OC Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.