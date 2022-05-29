7 killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a woman have been killed and at least 11 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Moulvibazar, Barishal, Bhola, Natore and Rangamati, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife was killed after a tree fell on a battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying her in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Salma, 32, wife of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said a tree fell on a battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying Salma during storm in Muktarpara Village of the upazila at around 8pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Faruque Ahmed confirmed the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Isha, 25, son of Mona, a resident of Laxmanpur Pathanpara Village in Saidpur Upazila of Nilphamari District.

Police and local sources said Isha was going to his maternal grandparents' house in Belaichandi Union of Parbatipur Upazila in the morning.

On his way, a Parbatipur-bound rice-laden truck hit Isha in Kesharbhanga Mor area on the Parbatipur-Saidpur Highway at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Parbatipur Police Station (PS).

Locals seized the truck and caught its driver and his helper.

They also blocked the Parbatipur-Saidpur Highway for half an hour protesting the accident.

Parbatipur Model PS OC (Investigation) Sujoy Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was seriously injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The injured is Rozina Begum, 35.

Rozina's brother Khalil Mia said Rozina along with her daughter Sumaiya Akhter were returning the house from Moulvibazar Town at around 3pm riding by an easy-bike.

At one stage, Rozina Begum fell from the running easy-bike after entangling her cloth with its wheel in Chandipur area on the Kamalganj-Adampur Road, which left her critically injured.

She was taken to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

Following the deterioration of his condition, she was then shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

BARISHAL: Three people including two college students have been killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Thursday.

A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalists' Party (BNP) was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Akhter Hossain, 50, a resident of Otra Union in Wazirpur Upazila of the district. He was the general secretary of Otra Union Unit of BNP. He was also a madrasa teacher at Jogirkanda Dakhil Madrasa.

Airport PS OC Kamalesh Chandra Halder said Akhter Hossain came to Barishal City from Wazirpur Upazila to attend a programme of BNP. A truck hit a motorcycle carrying Akhter Hossain on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at night while he was returning home from the city, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer truck but its driver managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.

The law enforcers are trying to arrest him, the OC added.

On the other hand, two college students were killed after their bike hit a roadside electric pole in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Sudipto Saha Gopal, 25, son of Uttam Saha, and Antu Saha, 24, son of Dilip Saha, residents of Bazar Road area in the city. Sudipto was an honours student of Government Sayed Hatem Ali College while Antu was a student of a polytechnic institute.

Police and local sources said a bike carrying the duo hit hard a roadside electric pole at Amtala intersection at around 11pm, leaving the vehicle driver dead on the spot and another severely injured.

Later, the injured succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the SBMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the SBMCH morgue for autopsies.

Kotwali PS OC Azimul Karim confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Anisul Haque, 60, a resident of Kumarkhali Village under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Anisul Haque was returning home from Lalmohan in the evening riding by an auto-rickshaw.

On his way, a Mahendra (local vehicle) hit the auto-rickshaw from behind in Chowmuhani area on the Lalmohan-Mangal Shikder Road, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anisul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Lalmohan PS.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed and nine others were injured after a bus and a truck had collided head-on in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The incident took place in Maria area on the Dhaka-Bonpara Highway at around 12pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Barek Sarder, 58, hailed from Pabna District. He was a truck driver.

Police sources said a Dhaka-bound bus from Rajshahi and a truck coming from the opposite direction were collided head-on, which left 10 people including truck driver Barek seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Natore Sadar Hospital, where Barek succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken place in this connection.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A motorcyclist was injured in a road accident in Chandraghona PS area under Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Ferry Ghat area under Raikhali Union at Chandraghona at around 3pm.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle after losing its control over the steering, leaving the motorcyclist injured.

However, police could not arrest the bus driver and his assistant as they managed to flee the scene.

Chandraghona PS OC Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the incident.









