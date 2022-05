A human rights defenders network in Feni 'Mayer Daak' formed a human chain









A human rights defenders network in Feni 'Mayer Daak' formed a human chain on the Shaheed Shahidullah Kaisar Road in the town on Saturday, with a view to stopping enforced disappearances and bringing back the disappeared. District Correspondent of Daily Manab Zamin Nazmul Haque Shamim delivered the key speech at the programme. photo: observer