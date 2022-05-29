Video
Home Countryside

Fodder crisis acute in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Akhtaruzzaman

BOGURA, May 28: Fodder crisis is continuing in the district, putting dairy farm owners in uttered disarray.
The cattle feed crisis has been created due to price hike of the bran of coarse wheat in Bogura.
Flour mills' owners in the district are blaming wheat import ban for the feed crisis. A 37-kg bran bag which was selling at Tk 1,450 before Eid is now selling at Tk 1,950.
Seema Flour Mill's Manager Mominul Islam Milon said, he is selling per kg aata at Tk 44.32 while one kg bran (coarse) is at Tk 52.
He further said, he can't make supply of bran according to demand of dairy farmers. Against ten bags demand, five bags are supplied, and  two bags are supplied against five bags. As it is wheat crisis, aata and bran productions have been curtained, he added.
Dairy operators said, they will have to close their farms if the increased prices of feed go up further, or, they will have to re-fix milk price by adjusting with the feed price.
Samsul Abedin Sabuj, proprietor of presidential medal winning Abedin Dairy Farm at Rahman Nagar, said, if bran supply is suspended, dairies will have to be closed.
District Acting Livestock Officer Saiful Islam said, in the district, the number of cows is 12.84 lakh, and dairy farms are 4,024.  
Regarding fodder price hike, he said, "We are monitoring the situation," he added.
In addition to wheat bran price hike, red pulse bran, soya bean cake, and mustard cake are also witnessing price soaring.


