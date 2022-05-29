Gautam Chakrabarty

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Advocate Gautam Chakrabarty, former state minister for Water Resources and lawmaker from Tangail-6 constituency, died at Evercare Hospital in Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Friday noon. He was 72.

He was, later, cremated in Nagarpur Upazila of the district.

Ahsanul Islam Titu, incumbent lawmaker from Tangail-6 constituency, expressed deep condolence to the deceased's family members.

Abul Kashem

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abul Kashem, father of journalist Saidul Anam, died at Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex in the district on Thursday afternoon. He was 75.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Idris Ali Madrasa premises in Allardargah area at 10am on Friday.

Later, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the area.

FF Abul Kashem left behind his wife, one son, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.











