12 nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

A total of 12 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kurigram, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Barishal and Rangamati, recently.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested two drug peddlers along with yaba tablet and phensedyl in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Atikuzzaman, 47, and Abu Bakar Siddique Bacchu, 45.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Tanbirul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kamarpara area at around 11 pm and caught the duo red-handed along with drugs.

He claimed that a total of 335 yaba tablets, one bottle of phensedyl and Tk 52,160 in cash were also seized from their possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Nageshwari PS in this regard, the OC added.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, arrested five people including a woman along with drugs from Bagmara Upazila in the district on Sunday.

Police arrested a drug dealer and his mother along with 400 litres of local liquor from the upazila.

The arrested are Pradip Kumar, son of Palan of Upajati Para in Machmail Rajbari, and his mother Kamela Rani.

On the other hand, police arrested three people along with 400 grams of hemp from Taherpur area.

The arrested are Raju Hossain, Raihan Mandol and Shakib Talikder.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Bagmara PS.

The arrested were sent to jail on Monday following a court order.

Bagmara PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,225 yaba tablets from Bhairab Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested is Md Shaown, 24, son of late Rafiq Mia, a resident of Ghorakanda Village under Bhairab Upazila in the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhairabpur Dakshinpara area of Bhairab Upazila in the evening, arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two people along with seven kilograms of hemp from Ektala Launch Ghat area in the city on Friday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Md Raihan alias Hridoy, 20, son of late A Hye of Birikri Hazar Eidgah area, and Md Jewel, son of late Md Nur Nabi of Swadebpur area, in Sadar Upazila of Feni.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Barishal DB Inspector Haridas Nag conducted a drive in Ektala Launch Ghat area at around 5pm, and arrested them along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Kotwali Model PS in this connection.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Two drug dealers were arrested along with hemp in separate drives from Kaptai Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested are Md Shamsul Haque, 57, amd Md Sekandar Hossain, 34.

Police arrested Sekandar along with 50 grams of hemp from Litchu Bagan area at around 12:15pm.

Meanwhile, members of Department of Narcotics Control arrested Shamsul along with 50gm hemp from Natun Bazar Dhakaiya Colony at around 8:45am.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaptai PS, the arrested were sent to jail.

Kaptai PS OC Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.











