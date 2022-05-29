Pleasure rally planned in Khulna

KHULNA, May 28: A pleasure rally will be brought out on June 22 in the district ahead of opening the Padma Bridge on June 25 .

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, secretary general of Greater Khulna Development Action Coordination Committee (GKDACC), came up with the disclosure at a press conference held in the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu auditorium of Khulna Press Club on Saturday.

"We will organize several view exchange meetings with different socio-cultural, professional bodies and political parties in southern districts from June 1," he added.

Leaders of the forum said, thousands of people from all walks of life, flanked by leaders of all professional bodies including political parties, are expected to take part in the big rally.

GKDACC leaders expressed their facilitation, gratitude and thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for completing the multi-purpose bridge.

They said, after grand opening of the much awaited Padma Bridge, the regional discrimination will be reduced while new factories and industries will be set up.

There will be employments, socio-economical developments and these will boost the GDP, they further said.

The necessity of using Mongla and Payra sea ports, and of Benapole and Bhomra land ports will be enhanced; a revolution will take place in the country's road communication management, they added:

Among others, President of GKDACC Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, ex-president Sheikh Mossarraf Hossain, leaders like Principal Zafar Imam, Shaheen Jamal Pon, Prof Md Abul Bashar, Mizanur Rahman, Azizur Rahman Mina, and Moniruzzaman Rahim attended the press conference.











