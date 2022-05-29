Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal      
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondents

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Natore and Gaibandha, in three days.RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sharif, 25, son of Md Baten, a resident of Subarnachar Mohammadpur Village. He worked as deep tube well worker by profession.
Local sources said Sharif came in contact with a live electric wire in Haiderganj Bazar of Raipur Upazila at around 11am while he was working there, which left him critically injured.
Injured Sharif was rushed to Raipur Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Jubayer confirmed the incident.   
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A labourer was electrocuted in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Majed Ali, 50, son of Ayez Uddin Bangal, a resident of Astik Para Village under Panka Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Majed was hired by one Tipu for plucking mango in a garden at Jigri Bazar in the upazila.
However, he came in contact with a live electric wire while plucking mango at noon, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Bagatipara Police Station (PS).
Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.     
GAIBANDHA: A man was electrocuted in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was Anwarul Islam, 44, a resident of Brishtipur Village under Mahdipur Union.
Local sources said Anwarul came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was working with an electric device, which left him critically injured.
Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anwarul dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 people found dead in nine districts
7 killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps
A human rights defenders network in Feni 'Mayer Daak' formed a human chain
Fodder crisis acute in Bogura
Rasulpur UP Chairman Sanjay Kumar Mitra
Obituary
12 nabbed with drugs in 5 dists
Pleasure rally planned in Khulna


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft