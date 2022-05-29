Three electrocuted in three districts

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Natore and Gaibandha, in three days.RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sharif, 25, son of Md Baten, a resident of Subarnachar Mohammadpur Village. He worked as deep tube well worker by profession.

Local sources said Sharif came in contact with a live electric wire in Haiderganj Bazar of Raipur Upazila at around 11am while he was working there, which left him critically injured.

Injured Sharif was rushed to Raipur Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Jubayer confirmed the incident.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A labourer was electrocuted in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Majed Ali, 50, son of Ayez Uddin Bangal, a resident of Astik Para Village under Panka Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Majed was hired by one Tipu for plucking mango in a garden at Jigri Bazar in the upazila.

However, he came in contact with a live electric wire while plucking mango at noon, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Bagatipara Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GAIBANDHA: A man was electrocuted in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was Anwarul Islam, 44, a resident of Brishtipur Village under Mahdipur Union.

Local sources said Anwarul came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was working with an electric device, which left him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anwarul dead.











