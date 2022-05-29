Poor tomato output frustrates farmers in Dinajpur



Labourers sorting out tomatoes to be sent to other districts, at Gabura Haat, the largest bazar at No. 4 Sheikhpura Union in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

Gabura Haat is the largest Bazar at No. 4 Sheikhpura Union in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila. It is the yearly haat for tomatoes. Tomatoes are brought to the haat from Sadar Upazila and neighbouring Chirirbandar, Birol and Khansama upazilas.

A visit to the haat found labourers sorting out tomatoes. They were seen keeping sorted tomatoes in plastic crates. Later on, these are sent to different districts by trucks.

Tomato trading is also taking place in other areas including Janatar crossing, Panchbari Haat, Kawgaon crossing and Chakar Bazaar at Chirirbandar.

In Gabura Haat Rani, Bipul Plus and Povlin species are marketed. But Bipul Plus is most favourite.

The haat sits at 5am and continues till 2pm.

From beginning to end of the two-month season 5-10 tomato-laden trucks leave for different districts from the haat everyday. But in the full season, 30-40 laden trucks leave. On an average, 300-400 metric tons (MT) of tomatoes are traded per day.

At present, Bipul Plus tomato is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,400 per maund. Rani variety is selling at Tk 600 to 700 per maund while Povlin at Tk 500 to 600.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), tomato is mostly farmed in Sadar Upazila. This season 955 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under tomato in the district. Per ha production has been fixed at Tk 50 MT.

DAE officials said, the production reaching target is unlikely if weather does not go fair. Decreasing by 5 MT, per ha production is likely to be at about 45 MT.

Other growers said, this year's per bigha production is 100-120 maunds against last year's 200-300 maunds. If the market prices are not good, then grower will have to count huge losses.

Grower Rup Kumar Das of Goal Haat area in Sadar Upazila said, primarily per maund new tomato was selling at Tk 300-500. Later on, per maund Bipul was selling at Tk 1,800. But rainfall has pushed down it to sell at Tk 1,000 to 1,400.

"We are not going to get profits as our productions have decreased due to rotting", he added.

Grower Abu Bakkar Siddik of Maharajpur area said, "I have been farming tomato for the last 10-15 years. Yielding was not found ever like this year. The good market price will not benefit us as production has fallen to 100-120 maunds against previous year's 200-300 maunds. Per bigha production cost has been stood at over Tk 60,000.

Grower Jubayer Ahmed of Madhabpur area said, "In the beginning we got a price of Tk 300-400 per maund. Later on, per maund was selling at Tk 1,700 to 1,800. Then rainfall damaged tomatoes. Plants are dying now. If 50 maunds are brought to bazaars, 25 maunds are sorted out by wholesalers. We are getting price of 25 maunds out of total 50 maunds. So profit is impossible. Only the cost can be lifted."

Mohammad Abu Alam, a tomato consumer from Shariatpur, said, one week back there was a high demand of tomato in Dhaka and then market prices went up. Now after rainfall, the price has fallen. Many tomatoes have been rotted.

Dinajpur DAE's Additional Deputy Director (Crop) Khaledur Rahman said, tomato grows well in the district than other crops.

Harvesting of tomatoes has yet been completed, he added. "We are expecting per ha production at 45 MT," he added.











