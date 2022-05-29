Video
UN rights envoy defends controversial China visit

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

BEIJING, May 28: The UN rights envoy on Saturday defended her contentious visit to China, but urged authorities to avoid "arbitrary and indiscriminate" measures in Xinjiang, a region where Beijing is accused of widespread human rights abuses.
Michelle Bachelet's long-planned trip this week has taken her to the far-western region, where China is alleged to have detained over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, as well as carried out forced sterilisation of women and coerced labour.
But Bachelet insisted Saturday her visit was "not an investigation".
The United States has labelled China's actions in Xinjiang a "genocide" and "crimes against humanity", allegations vehemently denied by Beijing which says its security crackdown was a necessary response to extremism.
Bachelet has come under fire from rights groups and Uyghurs overseas, who say she has stumbled into a six-day Communist Party propaganda tour, including a virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping in which state media suggested she supported China's vision of human rights.
Her office later clarified that her remarks did not contain a direct endorsement of China's rights record.
Speaking at the end of her trip while still inside China, Bachelet framed her visit as a chance for her to speak with "candour" to Chinese authorities as well as civil society groups and academics.
"This visit was not an investigation," she told reporters, later insisting she had "unsupervised" access to sources the UN had arranged to meet in Xinjiang.
She said she had met the provincial Communist Party boss as well as security chiefs in one of the most tightly surveilled places on earth.
China says it has been forced to conduct "counter-terrorism" operations in Xinjiang, but rights group allege mass detentions of entire communities of mainly Uyghurs, many of whom have had no chance to communicate with their families outside for several years.
"We are aware of the number of people seeking news on the fate of loved ones This and other issues were raised with authorities," Bachelet said, declining to add detail given the sensitivity of the issue to China's security apparatus.    -AFP



