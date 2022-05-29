Modi govt marks 8 yrs

Shimla, May 28: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with all Chief Ministers of states on Tuesday from Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the BJP-led central government.

The Chief Minister today inspected the arrangements at Ridge Maidan in Shimla ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Thakur said, "The people of Himachal Pradesh are very excited and it is a matter of pride that the Prime Minister is coming to the state on the completion of eight years of the central government. Ridge Maidan in Shimla is a very dear place for him. He will connect virtually with all the Chief Ministers. Besides, he will also virtually connect with all district headquarters of the BJP." Mr Thakur said that PM Modi's tenure of eight years has been very good.

"I can say that India has succeeded in not only one but many parameters in making an identity and leaving behind the big powers of the world," he added.

"Today, it is a matter of happiness for us that despite Himachal being a small state, he expressed his desire that he wants to come to the state. We have invited him," said the Chief Minister.








