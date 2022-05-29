Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal      
Home Foreign News

‘Evil’ like Texas massacre a reason to arm, not disarm: Trump

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

HOUSTON, May 28: Former US president Donald Trump rejected calls for tightened gun controls Friday following the Texas school massacre, saying decent Americans should be allowed the firearms they need to defend themselves against "evil."  
"The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens... The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens," he told members of the National Rifle Association.
Trump's remarks came as he headlined an NRA event in Houston, three days after a gun massacre at a Texas elementary school reignited the tinderbox debate about US gun control.
"The various gun control policies being pushed by the left would have done nothing to prevent the horror that took place. Absolutely nothing," he said.
An 18-year-old gunman with a legally-bought AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.
Trump read out the names of all 19 children, whom he described as victims of an out-of-control "lunatic," before suggesting that efforts at gun control were "grotesque."
"All of us must unite, Republican and Democrat -- in every state, and at every level of government -- to finally harden our schools and protect our children... What we need now is a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country," he added.
Multiple speakers, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, pulled out of the event after the murders but Trump confirmed on Wednesday he would not be canceling his appearance at the NRA's annual "Leadership Forum."
President Joe Biden, who upbraided the US gun lobby in the wake of the shootings, is due in Uvalde on Sunday with first lady Jill Biden to "grieve with the community," White House officials said. The NRA is considered the most powerful gun rights organization in the country, although its influence has waned as it has become mired in legal battles linked to a corruption scandal.
It has rejected most initiatives to prevent mass shootings, including expanded background checks on gun purchases, although it said ahead of Trump's speech that audience members would not be allowed to carry firearms.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN rights envoy defends controversial China visit
Modi govt marks 8 yrs
In Bogota, trash of the rich becomes lifeline for the poor
‘Evil’ like Texas massacre a reason to arm, not disarm: Trump
Biden takes calculated risk on gun control with backseat approach
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
Japanese Red Army founder Shigenobu freed from prison
Beijing to relax Covid curbs in some areas from Sunday


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft