Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (C R) poses for a picture during a campaign on the Danish EU-defence opt-out referendum, on a pedestrian street in Holbaek, Denmark on May 28. Estimated 4.2 millions Danes are called to vote on June 1 in a referendum on overturning its opt-out from the EU defence policy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP