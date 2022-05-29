Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal      
Home Sports

Forest urged to find inspiration from past glories in play-off final

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Forest urged to find inspiration from past glories in play-off final

Forest urged to find inspiration from past glories in play-off final

LONDON, MAY 28: Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has urged his side to "stand on the shoulders" of past heroes as they bid to end their long Premier League exile by beating Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final.
Sunday's match at Wembley -- often dubbed the richest game in world football -- will be played between the teams that finished the regular season in the English second tier in third and fourth places.
Huddersfield, who ended in third spot, played in the Premier League as recently as the 2018/19 season but for Forest it has been a long and painful spell in the wilderness.
Forest dislodged Liverpool to be crowned English champions in their first season back in the top flight in 1977/78 under manager Brian Clough, going on to lift the European Cup in the following two seasons and also enjoying domestic cup success.
But the club have not been in the Premier League since 1999 and even spent three campaigns languishing in the third tier.
The two sides shared a win apiece in the Championship this season, with Forest emerging on top in an FA Cup clash but just two points separated them after 46 league games.
Forest boss Cooper wants his men to take inspiration from past glories as they strive to join automatically promoted Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League.
"Embrace the past, stand on the shoulders -- we want to do that but at the same time, understanding what might be possible," said the 42-year-old.
"What is at stake is a massive motivation and what can be achieved is a dream, of course.
"But we have to stay focused on the job, know what it takes to win. We know what the possible outcome may be but it is sticking to the process that matters."
Forest were rock bottom of the Championship when Cooper took over from the sacked Chris Hughton in September.
"I always had the mindset of aiming for the maximum," he said. "We always strived to do that but we have taken it step by step. It has been an exhausting but exciting season."
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said he had taken advice from former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the build-up to the Wembley match.
The Spaniard, 39, spent two seasons as a member of Bielsa's first-team coaching staff at Leeds before being appointed head coach at Huddersfield in July 2020.
Corberan, who revealed Bielsa had watched his side's play-off semi-final win against Luton, said: "In the last week I have spent a good time talking with him because Marcelo's someone that has always given me the best support."
"He has been watching our games and he was watching the play-off games," he added.
The prize on offer is huge -- with experts saying victory in the play-off final could be worth at least £170 million ($215 million).
Analysis carried out by Deloitte's sports business group suggests future revenues for the victors could rise to more than £300 million over the next five seasons if they manage to retain their new-found Premier League status at the first attempt.
That is something only five of the past 10 winners have achieved.
But for now the future can wait as the two teams focus on the glittering prize of a place in the Premier League after a gruelling season.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mancini thanks Chiellini before Italy send-off against Argentina
Forest urged to find inspiration from past glories in play-off final
Alcaraz youngest man to reach French Open last 16 since 2006
Fraser-Pryce seeks 200m marker at Eugene Diamond League
'Zero problem' as Nadal takes on Nadal at French Open
Medvedev, Tsitsipas target French Open last 16
Bangabandhu & Bangamata gold cup football tournament beings in Kishoreganj
Suranga Lakmal to miss English county season


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft