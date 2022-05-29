Video
Sunday, 29 May, 2022
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal      
Sports

Alcaraz youngest man to reach French Open last 16 since 2006

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, MAY 28: Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the fourth round at the French Open on Friday since Novak Djokovic in 2006.
Alcaraz, 19, beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 as he avenged last month's loss to the American at Monte Carlo -- his only defeat on clay this year in 21 matches.
His comfortable victory was in stark contrast to his troubles in the third round when he had to save a match point and go five sets to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Playing in the tougher half of the draw, Alcaraz could face third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.
Defending champion and world number one Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal are potential semi-final opponents.
However, the teenager defeated all three on his way to the Madrid Masters title earlier this month.
"I think I am ready," he said. "If I win this tournament I would say it's my golden ticket."
The sixth seed goes on to face Karen Khachanov, the 21st seed, for a place in the quarter-finals.    -AFP


