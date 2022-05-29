Alcaraz youngest man to reach French Open last 16 since 2006

PARIS, MAY 28: Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the fourth round at the French Open on Friday since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Alcaraz, 19, beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 as he avenged last month's loss to the American at Monte Carlo -- his only defeat on clay this year in 21 matches.

His comfortable victory was in stark contrast to his troubles in the third round when he had to save a match point and go five sets to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Playing in the tougher half of the draw, Alcaraz could face third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion and world number one Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal are potential semi-final opponents.

However, the teenager defeated all three on his way to the Madrid Masters title earlier this month.

"I think I am ready," he said. "If I win this tournament I would say it's my golden ticket."

The sixth seed goes on to face Karen Khachanov, the 21st seed, for a place in the quarter-finals. -AFP







