Bangabandhu & Bangamata gold cup football tournament beings in Kishoreganj

Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:51 AM
Sports

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Kishoreganj: District level Bangabandhu & Bangamata Gold Cup Football Tournament (under 17) beings at Kishoreganj Old Stadium on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam inaugurated the tournament. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Md. Golam Mostafa presided over the function. Additional Police Super (Administration) Mustak Sarker, District Awami Legue General Secretay Advocate MA Afzol, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md. Parvez Mia, Upazila Nirhabi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, District Sports Officer Al-Amin Sabuj, District Mohila Sports Association Assistant Secretary Bilkis Begum, Sports Teacher AKM Faruq, Sportsman Layek Ali, Sports Organiser Mahabubul Hoque were present among others. In the competition Boys level Hossainper Upazila defeated Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila (1-0), Karimganj Upazila defated Bhairab Upazila (1-0)  and Tarail Upazila defeated Bajitpur Upazila by tribraker (4-3). A total of 13 upazila and one municipality team participating in the tournament.    photo: Observer


