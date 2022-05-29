Suranga Lakmal to miss English county season

Sri Lanka's retired fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is scheduled to have his elbow surgery in London on Saturday.

The 35-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who retired from international cricket and moved to England to play for the Derbyshire County Cricket Club sustained a right elbow injury.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from London, Suranga Lakmal said, "the surgery is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7 in the morning. It will be performed by Dr. Ali Noorani, who is a specialist in shoulder, elbow and upper limb treatment".

Lakmal's family is in England but his wife would not be there at the time of surgery. "I have two children (Sayon aged 7 and Liyon 5 months old) and my wife has remained at home. This is the first time an injury of this kind has happened but I am not scared of it".

Lakmal confirmed that he would miss the season with English county. "I will be out of action for at least 3-4 months ".

"Lakmal has a plan to play Premier League Cricket in Australia after the recovery", his wife Dilani Chalanika confirmed.

Lakmal and Dimuth Karunratne have been invited to play for Endeavour Hills Cricket Club in Australia.

Praise for Ashitha Fernando

Lakmal kept the track of Sri Lanka's Test win against Bangladesh. "Ashirtha Fernando is a good bowler. He bowled good spells in this Test and I am sure he is the future of Sri Lanka".







