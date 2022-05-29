Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 10:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal      
Home Sports

Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh to play Indonesia today

Published : Sunday, 29 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

Bangladesh will play hosts Indonesia, the 4th ranked team of Pool A in the 5th/8th place classification match of the eight-nation Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey' 2022 today.
The match will kick-off at 12 noon (Bangladesh time) at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta.
Earlier, Bangladesh finished 3rd in the four-team Pool B of the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey securing three points from three matches after beating their traditional rivals Oman by 2-1 goals.
Bangladesh needed just a win against lowly rated Indonesia today to assure the 6th place in the Men's Asia Cup Hockey.
If Bangladesh cab beat Indonesia, then they have another chance to fight for the 5th spot of the Asia Cup with three times champions Pakistan in a 5!th place deciding match on Wednesday (June 1).
Pakistan, which finished the 3rd in the four-team Pool A of the Asia Cup, entered the 5th place battle beating bottom team of Pool B Oman by 5-2 goals at the same venue on Saturday.
Ahead of the Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey' 2022, Bangladesh beat hosts Indonesia by 2-1 in a preparatory match in Jakarta.
Bangladesh also beat Indonesia by 7-2 goals in the AHF Cup Hockey in last March in Jakarta and defeated Indonesia again by 3-1 goals in the Asian Games Hockey Qualifier in Bangkok on May 7 last.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mancini thanks Chiellini before Italy send-off against Argentina
Forest urged to find inspiration from past glories in play-off final
Alcaraz youngest man to reach French Open last 16 since 2006
Fraser-Pryce seeks 200m marker at Eugene Diamond League
'Zero problem' as Nadal takes on Nadal at French Open
Medvedev, Tsitsipas target French Open last 16
Bangabandhu & Bangamata gold cup football tournament beings in Kishoreganj
Suranga Lakmal to miss English county season


Latest News
Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
37 dead in heavy rains in Brazil
25 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal
Real beat Liverpool to claim Champions League title
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Attacks on Chhatra Dal carried out at behest of govt high-ups: BNP
Election using EVMs won’t be acceptable: Jatiya Party
Flood situation improves in Sunamganj
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Most Read News
Bangladeshi man shot dead by Indian Khashias
Liverpool under pressure to beat Real
Global Covid cases near 531 million
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Ukraine says 'everything' being done to defend Donbas
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft