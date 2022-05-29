Bangladesh to play Indonesia today

Bangladesh will play hosts Indonesia, the 4th ranked team of Pool A in the 5th/8th place classification match of the eight-nation Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey' 2022 today.

The match will kick-off at 12 noon (Bangladesh time) at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta.

Earlier, Bangladesh finished 3rd in the four-team Pool B of the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey securing three points from three matches after beating their traditional rivals Oman by 2-1 goals.

Bangladesh needed just a win against lowly rated Indonesia today to assure the 6th place in the Men's Asia Cup Hockey.

If Bangladesh cab beat Indonesia, then they have another chance to fight for the 5th spot of the Asia Cup with three times champions Pakistan in a 5!th place deciding match on Wednesday (June 1).

Pakistan, which finished the 3rd in the four-team Pool A of the Asia Cup, entered the 5th place battle beating bottom team of Pool B Oman by 5-2 goals at the same venue on Saturday.

Ahead of the Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey' 2022, Bangladesh beat hosts Indonesia by 2-1 in a preparatory match in Jakarta.

Bangladesh also beat Indonesia by 7-2 goals in the AHF Cup Hockey in last March in Jakarta and defeated Indonesia again by 3-1 goals in the Asian Games Hockey Qualifier in Bangkok on May 7 last.












