Walton President's Cup Golf Tournament

The 6th Walton President's Cup Golf Tournament-2022's prize giving ceremony held at Army Golf Club on Friday. Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. A total of 750 local and foreign golfers participated in the five-day tournament organized by amateur golfers in five categories. In that tournament, Taufiqul Islam became the champion in the regular group. Besides, Col. ASM Manzoor Morshed Chowdhury (Retd.) received the Veteran Winner, Brigadier General Ejazur Rahman (Retd.) Senior Winner, Mrs Jahangir Jafri as Lady Winner and Master Sami Mahmud Siam achieved as Junior Winner. Walton Group Chairman and other officials, Chairman of tournament committee, military officials, were present among others. Adjutant General of Bangladesh Army Major General M Moshfekur Rahman officially inaugurated the tournament in the morning. photo: ISPR