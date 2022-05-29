Ansar champion of Women's National Handball 21st time



The winners of the 33rd Exim Bank National Women's Handball, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party Team posing with trophy on Saturday at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Paltan Ground, Dhaka. photo: BHF

The winners led the first half by 25-14 goals. Sanjida Akter of Panchagarh scored the highest 12 goals in the match.

It was the Ansar team's fifth consecutive title as the women had managed to keep the title to them from 2018. The service team is without any doubt the most successful team of the event.

The team clinched the first title of Women's National Handball in 1984 when a total of two teams from Ansar, red and green teams, participated then. The red team became champion and the green runner-up. From then the women lifted the trophy 11 times in a row. Besides, the Ansar women had 12 runner-up trophies in their showcase.

In the third-place deciding match, Bangladesh Police Handball Club outplayed Jamalpur DSA by 32-25 goals although led the first half by a close 13-12 margin.

After the final and place decider, the award programme and closing were also held at the Capt. M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Paltan Ground, Dhaka.

The chief guest of the programme Senior Secretary Akhter Hossain of the Public Security Division awarded the winners.











