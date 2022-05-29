

Sujon, Domingo to coach spinners in Herath's dearth

Before the just-late home series against Sri Lanka, Herath confirmed his unavailability during West Indies tour. In absence of full-time Spinning coach, the BCB generally appoints local coach Sohel Islam with interim duties, who is not available this time as well. BCB therefore, is unwilling to look further replacement and keep faith on Sujon and Domingo.

"Sohel is not going with us this time. No one is going as substitute of Herath," Sujon told journalists on Saturday. "So, I and Domingo will look after the spinners".

The team director, also a director of the BCB, expressed his discontentment on the performance of Bangladesh cricket team against Sri Lanka.

He said, "It was definitely not good. We lost in our own condition..."

"Whatever the result is, but our process was not good too. Winning and losing are the parts of games and we can concede a defeat. But the performance was not ours' standard especially in the condition and the opponents we faced," he added.

Bangladesh lost top five batters to post 24 runs on the board in the first innings of Dhaka Test though they pile-up 365-run's total in the first inning thanks to twin centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Four of the top order batters however, had gone astray with 23 in the following innings! And the Men in Red and Green were wrapped up cheaply for 169 runs and conceded a massive 10-wicket defeat. The former Bangladesh captain is surprised and annoyed with the players for their irresponsible batting.

"Top order collapsed in both the innings of Dhaka Test!" Sujon stated angrily. "Why it'll happen in both the occasions?"

The Bangladesh team is slated for leaving the country on June 5 for West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches.

The bilateral series will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.











