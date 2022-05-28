Video
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 10:47 PM
Gaffar Chowdhury laid to eternal rest

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 6:45 PM  Count : 250
Observer Online Report

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury [FILE PHOTO]

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury [FILE PHOTO]


Noted language activist, journalist, lyricist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury has been laid to eternal rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard at Mirpur in Dhaka.

He was buried beside his wife Selima Afroz Chowdhury's (m. 1956; died 2012) grave there on Saturday (May 28) afternoon.

Earlier, his last namaj-e-janaza was held at Jatiya Press Club premises.

Gaffar Chowdhury's coffin at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Gaffar Chowdhury's coffin at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport


The janaza was held at about 4:00pm which was attended by Jatiya Press Club authorities, leaders of different journalists' organisations, and journalists working at different print, electronic and online media.

Before it, his body was brought at Jatiya Press Club premises at about 3:30pm from the Dhaka University Central Mosque following a namaj-e-janaza was held after Zohr prayer. From there, the body was taken to the Jatiya Press Club premises.

Earlier, a guard of honour was accorded to late journalist and lyricist Gaffar Chowdhury after his body was brought at the Central Shaheed Minar at about 1:15pm. Hundreds of people from different strata of society paid their last respect to the language veteran and lyricist of immortal song 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari'.

Awami League leaders including Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huque pay last respect to to the coffin of language activist, journalist and lyricist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Awami League leaders including Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huque pay last respect to to the coffin of language activist, journalist and lyricist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.


At that time, Awami League presidium member Matia Chowdhury, general secretary Obaidul Quader, joint general secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Bahauddin Nasim were present.

Prior to it, Gaffar Chowdhury's body was brought at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from London by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at about 11:05am on Saturday (May 28). Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huque received the body on behalf of the government at the airport.

Hundreds of people from different strata of society paid their last respect to the language veteran and lyricist of immortal song 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari'.

Hundreds of people from different strata of society paid their last respect to the language veteran and lyricist of immortal song 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari'.


Gaffar Chowdhury breathed his last of cardiac arrest at about 6:40am (local time) on Thursday (May 19) last at Barnet Hospital in London while underwent treatment there. He was 87. He had been suffering various old-age complications.

Chowdhury went to the United Kingdom for the treatment of his wife and did not return to Bangladesh for 22 years after the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On 18 December 2012, Chowdhury's wife Selima Chowdhury died in London. They had one son and four daughters. Their son, Anupam, works for news agency Reuters, and their four daughters are Tanima, Chinmoyee, Binita and Indira.


END/SZA





« PreviousNext »

