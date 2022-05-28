Video
AL destroying dreams, hopes of people: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 6:38 PM  Count : 259
Observer Online Report

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses at the bi-annual council of Jhenidah district BNP on Saturday afternoon.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses at the bi-annual council of Jhenidah district BNP on Saturday afternoon.


BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the ruling government has turned Bangladesh into a mafia state.

“Bangladesh has become a mafia state. This government is not elected by the people. Today, they (government) established a reign of looting after seizing the power by force,” he while addressing at the bi-annual council of Jhenidah district BNP on Saturday afternoon.

Criticizing the ruling Awami League, Mirza Fakhrul said, “They (government) are not an elected government. They could not win any election. They seized the power forcefully using only the state machinery.”

He further said, “All our dreams, hopes and aspirations are being destroyed. More than 600 leaders and activists have become the victims of forced disappearance, and cases are filed against more than 35 lakh leaders and workers.”

Bringing corruption allegations against the government, Fakhrul said, “People do not get jobs anywhere. Our boys and girls pass in exams but they deprived of jobs. The government during 2008 elections promised that they will offer job in every house, rice will be given at Tk 10 a kg and will give fertilizer free of cost. There will be profit everywhere. It costs at least Tk 20 lakh to get a job of police constable.”

Fakhrul alleged that the government has established a reign of looting in the country.

BNP secretary general further said, “They (government) get angered when we talk about theft. There is nothing to be reacting. Keep your head down when you are engaged in theft.”

The time is coming when they will have to leave this country with their heads down, added Fakhrul.

He called country people to free Khaleda Zia under the leadership of Tarique Rahman to establish a real state of the people.

Jhenidah District BNP convener SM Mashiur Rahman presided over the council where BNP vice chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Khulna Divisional acting organizing secretary Anind Islam Amit and Jhenidah District BNP member secretary, among others, were present.

