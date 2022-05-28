Youth's hanging body recovered in Naogaon

The hanging body of a young man was recovered at Manda upazila in Naogaon district on Saturday afternoon.



The dead was Sohel Rana, 26, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Saidpur village under Ganeshpur union.



Police said locals spotted Sohel hanging with a tree near a canal and informed police. Being informed police recovered the body.



Manda Police Station OC Shahinur Rahman said the body was handed over to his relatives without autopsy as there was no complaint in this regard.





SA/SR

