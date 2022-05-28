

FBCCI urges traders to keep prices stable ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

FBCCI senior vice-president and convenor of the market monitoring committee Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu called for selling products at government fixed prices to keep the market stable ahead of Eid Ul Azha.



He made the call at a discussion held with Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market Traders Association on Saturday afternoon.



During the discussion, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged to keep the domestic market stable and not to capitalize on the global market crisis. He directed the market committee to monitor the market to ensure the products are sold at the prices fixed by the government.



Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, still there is no crisis of spices, he informed the press. “FBCCI will recommend the names to the govt. agencies for punitive measures if the body found anyone responsible for creating an artificial crisis by stockpiling goods” Babu warned. Besides, he urged the mill owners to send the dealers list for sugar, salt, flour etc to FBCCI.



President of Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market Merchant Association Md. Lutfar Rahman informed that the association had shut down the shops which were accused of stockpiling and selling at a higher prices and the measures would continue in future.



To keep the market stable, FBCCI director Abu Motaleb urged the consumers not to buy additional goods above their requirements at a time.



Among others, FBCCI Director Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Harun Or Roshid, General Secretary of Mohammadpur Townhall Dhaka North City Corporation Kitchen Market Merchant Association Md. Muslim Uddin Sikder were also present at the meeting.



