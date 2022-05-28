Video
BNP daydreaming of Khomeini-style revolution: Quader

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 5:53 PM  Count : 303
Observer Online Report

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader


BNP is daydreaming to make a Khomeini-style revolution to bring back its acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the country from London, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

He said BNP is dreaming of making revolution in the style of Khomeini (Iranian politician and religious leader Sayyid Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, also known as Ayatollah Khomeini who led a revolution in Iran) by bringing back its convicted fugitive acting chairman Tarique Rahman from the bank of river Thames by waging so-called mass-movement.

Quader made the remarks during a press briefing at his official residence in Dhaka on Saturday.

Responding to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks that their party would bring an end to government chaos through the movement, Quader said, “BNP chairperson Begum Zia once said that Chhatra Dal is enough to stop the Opposition. We are noticing an evil attempt to create an ominous situation in the country through BNP secretary general’s remarks.”

They (BNP) are trying to create chaos in the country in the name of mass movement, he added.

Obaidul Quader said a dark shadow of crisis has cast on BNP’s movement because of the development and achievement of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina.

“Their dream of mass movement is now a nightmare. Is there any benefit in having this nightmare?”

Claiming that there is no response from the people to BNP’s movement, Awami League general secretary said, “The people of the country are so happy with the development and achievements of the Sheikh Hasina government that the BNP has not been able to carry out the movement despite repeated calls in the last 13 years. Even in 13 years when the people did not respond and there is no scope of it in the coming days also.”
 
The hope of BNP’s mass movement will soon turn into despair, said Obaidul Quader.

