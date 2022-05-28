

School girl drowns in Tangail

A school girls drowned in the Dhaleshwari river at Mirzapur upazila in Tangail district on Friday afternoon.



The dead was Amena Akter, 16, daughter of Saiful Islam, an inhabitant of Naogaon village under Uarshi union. She was a 10th grader of Maishamura Basanta Kumari High School.



Locals said Amena drowned in the river while she was taking bath.



Later, family members rescued her and took to hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Uarshi Union Parishad Chairman Mahbub Alam Mallik confirmed the matter.





