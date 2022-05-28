8 feet long python found in Lalmonirhat paddy field



An eight-foot-long python was rescued from a paddy field at Mather Gor area under Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Saturday afternoon.



According to locals, a farmer went to harvest crops in his paddy field in the afternoon. At that time, he saw the python.

Later, some local farmers tied the snake with a rope and informed police and forest department.







Being informed members of forest department rescued the python.



Hatibandha Upazila Livestock Officer Motaharul Islam said the snake was rescued from the spot and later released in a local forest.



SR/

