Gaffar Chowdhury's last janaza held at Jatiya Press Club

Noted language activist, lyricist, journalist, and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury's namaj-e-janaza was held at Jatiya Press Club premises on Saturday (May 28) afternoon.



Earlier his body was brought at Jatiya Press Club premises at about 3:30pm. The janaza was held at 4:00pm which was attended by Jatiya Press Club authorities, leaders of different journalists' organisations, and journalists working at different mass media of the country.



Before it, Gaffar Chowdhury's body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar at about 1:15pm where hundreds of people from different strata of society paid their last respect to the lyricist of immortal song ' Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari'.



Then his namaz-e-janaza was held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque at about 3:30pm. From there, the body was taken to the Jatiya Press Club.



Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury breathed his last at Barnet Hospital in London at about 6:40am (local time) on Thursday (May 19) last while underwent treatment there. He was 88. He had been suffering various old-age complications.



Gaffar Chowdhury's body was brought at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from London by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at about 11:05am on Saturday (May 28). Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huque received the body on behalf of the government and paid his last respect.



