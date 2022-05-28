

Private hospital sealed off in Naogaon

A private hospital was sealed by a mobile court at Atrai upazila in Naogaon district on Saturday morning as it has no registration and hygienic environment.



Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Kazi Anik Islam conducted the mobile court and sealed the hospital.



The magistrate said they raided the Seven Star Hospital and Atrai Digital Hospital in the upazila on Saturday morning after receiving orders to close the unregistered clinics. Then they sealed the clinic as it is not registered and for the lack of hygienic environment inside it.



Atrai Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Roksana Happy, Dr. Arif Hasan, SI Kamruzzaman, were present during the expedition.



