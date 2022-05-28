Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 10:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Education

Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 4:58 PM  Count : 330
Observer Online Desk

Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow

Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow


Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Kuakata highway remained suspended for an hour on Saturday as the students of Barishal University staged demonstrations blocking the highway protesting assault on one of their fellows by a transport worker, police said.

Witnesses said when Foysal Shahriar, a Masters final year student of the university, tried to board a bus for going to Dapdapia Zero point around 9 am in front of the university some staff of the bus misbehaved with him.

At one stage of heated argument, the bus staff physically assaulted him.

As soon as the news spread, the students of the university took to Dhaka-Kuakata highway and put up barricade on the road, halting vehicular movement for an hour, UNB reports.

Vehicular movement returned to normalcy after an hour as the students left the highway upon assurance from the law enforcement agencies that they will take steps to settle the issue.

General Secretary of Barishal Rupatoli Bus and Minibus Owners Association Kawsar Hossain Shipon said those who assaulted the students were not bus staff.

Proctor Dr Md Khorshed Alam said a meeting will be held between police and the bus owners association over the issue.

Md Asaduzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Port Police Station, said police are trying to resolve the problem.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow
PCIU holds academic council meeting
DU files case over BCL-JCD clash
Seminar on local government, environment fest held at BUP
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
44th BCS preliminary exam seat plan published
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education


Latest News
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
4 unauthorized hospitals sealed in Dhamrai
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
28 fresh Covid cases, zero death in Bangladesh
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Most Read News
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Sensational theft at city house: Maid, her fiancé held
Russia calls for assistance in unfreezing of US-blocked Afghan assets
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft