

Barishal University students block highway protesting assault on fellow

Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Kuakata highway remained suspended for an hour on Saturday as the students of Barishal University staged demonstrations blocking the highway protesting assault on one of their fellows by a transport worker, police said.

Witnesses said when Foysal Shahriar, a Masters final year student of the university, tried to board a bus for going to Dapdapia Zero point around 9 am in front of the university some staff of the bus misbehaved with him.



At one stage of heated argument, the bus staff physically assaulted him.



As soon as the news spread, the students of the university took to Dhaka-Kuakata highway and put up barricade on the road, halting vehicular movement for an hour, UNB reports.



Vehicular movement returned to normalcy after an hour as the students left the highway upon assurance from the law enforcement agencies that they will take steps to settle the issue.



General Secretary of Barishal Rupatoli Bus and Minibus Owners Association Kawsar Hossain Shipon said those who assaulted the students were not bus staff.



Proctor Dr Md Khorshed Alam said a meeting will be held between police and the bus owners association over the issue.



Md Asaduzzaman, Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Port Police Station, said police are trying to resolve the problem.



