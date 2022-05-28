Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 10:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Pakistan's film 'Joyland' makes history at Cannes

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 4:41 PM  Count : 314
Observer Online Desk

Director Saim Sadiq, cast member Alina Khan and producer Apoorva Guru Charan pose in Cannes [Reuters]

Director Saim Sadiq, cast member Alina Khan and producer Apoorva Guru Charan pose in Cannes [Reuters]


"Joyland", the Pakistani film featuring a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in the Muslim country on Friday won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, queer or feminist-themed movie, the jury head told AFP.

"Joyland" by director Saim Sadiq, a tale of the sexual revolution, tells the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who is expected to produce a baby boy with his wife. He instead joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for the troupe's director, a trans woman.

It is the first-ever Pakistani competitive entry at the Cannes festival and on Friday also won the Jury Prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition, a segment focusing on young, innovative cinema talent. "It's a very powerful film, that represents everything that we stand for," Queer Palm jury head, French director Catherine Corsini, told the publication.

Corsini herself took the award last year with "La Fracture", which features a lesbian couple's relationship against the backdrop of the "Yellow Vest" movement in France. 'Joyland will echo across the world," Corsini said. "It has strong characters who are both complex and real. Nothing is distorted. We were blown away by this film."

The Queer Palm has been won by big-name directors in the past and attracted top talent to its juries, but has no official place at the world's top film festival.

Director Saim Sadiq, cast members Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Rasti Farooq and producers Apoorva Guru Charan and Sana Jafri pose in Cannes [Reuters]

Director Saim Sadiq, cast members Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Rasti Farooq and producers Apoorva Guru Charan and Sana Jafri pose in Cannes [Reuters]


Awards for films with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer content are already an integral part of other major movie gatherings, including Berlin which has handed out its Teddy Award since 1987 and made it part of its official programme.

Not so at Cannes, where the festival's leadership will not even allow the Queer Palm - which has been running for a decade - to set up shop in its main building, the Palais du Festival.

"It makes me sad that the festival is still cold-shouldering the Queer Palm," Corsini said. Past winners of the prize, created in 2010 by critic Franck Finance-Madureira, include Todd Haynes for Carol and Xavier Dolan for Laurence Anyways.

"Joyland" beat off several other strong entries, including Close by Belgian director Lukas Dhont and Tchaikovsky's Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov, both hot contenders for the Cannes Festival's top Palme d'Or award which will be announced on Saturday.

"Joyland" left Cannes audiences slack-jawed and admiring and got a standing ovation from the opening night's crowd.

Part of the surprise stemmed from the discovery by many at Cannes that Pakistan is one of the first nations to have given legal protection against discrimination to transgender people. In 2009, Pakistan legally recognised the third sex, and in 2018 the first transgender passport was issued.

"Pakistan is very schizophrenic, almost bipolar," director Saim Sadiq told the outlet in an interview. "You get, of course, prejudice and some violence against a particular community on the one hand, but you also get this very progressive law which basically allows everyone to identify their own gender, and also identifies the third gender," he said.

For its short film award, the Queer Palm jury picked Will You Look At Me by Chinese director Shuli Huang.

The diary-type film, set in the filmmaker's hometown, shows a traditional society in which parents care more about their reputation than about their gay children's happiness.

END/AFP/SZA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
Russia captures Ukraine town Lyman
Pakistan's film 'Joyland' makes history at Cannes
West won’t feel safe if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, UK FM says
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
US approves sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine


Latest News
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
4 unauthorized hospitals sealed in Dhamrai
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
28 fresh Covid cases, zero death in Bangladesh
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Most Read News
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Sensational theft at city house: Maid, her fiancé held
Russia calls for assistance in unfreezing of US-blocked Afghan assets
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft