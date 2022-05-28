Duranta Durbar holds Eid reunion in Ctg

Social organization Duranta Durbar arranged an Eid reunion of its newly formed committee at Karnafuli Upazila of Chattogram district on Friday.





The organization advisor Lion Hakim Ali was present as the chief guest in the programme with its president Abdul Malek Rana in the chair.







Karnafuli Upazila AL general secretary Haider Ali Rony, former president of Duranta Durbar Mirza Bahar and general secretary, MA Maruf, among others, were present.







Duranta Durbar general secretary Mohammad Siraj conducted over the programme.





SR/

