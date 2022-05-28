

51 held in anti-drug drives in city



During the drives, 1,021 Yaba tablets, 126.245 kilograms of hemp, 228 grams of heroin, 112 bottles of Phensedyl syrup, and 30 injections were recovered from their possessions, DMP media and public relations department office said.



A total of 39 cases were filed with the police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.



ASH

