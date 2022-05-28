Gaffar Chowdhury's janaza held at DU mosque







Noted language activist, journalist, lyricist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury's second namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University Central Mosque on Saturday afternoon.



From the DU, the body will be taken to National Press Club for the journalists to pay homage.



Earlier this morning, Gaffar Chowdhury's body was brought to Dhaka from London.



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque received it formally at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05 am on behalf of the Bangladesh government.



After that, the body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar premises and kept there from 1pm-3pm for the people from all walks of life to pay tributes to the lyricist.



There, he was given guard of honour.



Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur beside his wife's grave at 5.30pm.





The 88-year-old veteran writer, journalist and columnist died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London on May 19.





TF



