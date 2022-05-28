Video
West won’t feel safe if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, UK FM says

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 3:48 PM  Count : 289
Observer Online Desk

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday said Western countries won’t feel safe if Russia succeeds in Ukraine.

"We must ensure Ukraine wins this great fight for freedom," she said in a speech while visiting Prague. Truss stated that Russia is acting not only against the Ukrainian people but also "freedom, sovereignty and the rule of law" in the Western countries.

"If he [Russian President Vladimir Putin-TASS] succeeds in Ukraine, we will never feel safe again," she said, according to a copy of the speech released by the UK Foreign Office, TASS reports.

The foreign minister reiterated that appeasement is not an answer in the situation. "We must respond with strength. Appeasement cannot be the answer," she said.

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. The US, EU, UK and some other countries retaliated by imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia.

