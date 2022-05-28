

Trader stabbed dead in Rangpur



The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 38, a resident of Anantaram Sarkartari village in the upazila.



Police said one Faruk in the area called Delwar out of his home and took him to a rail line around 10:00 pm. Later, some miscreants stabbed him there.



Hearing screams, family members of the deceased rushed to the spot which was near his house.



He was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.



The deceased's mother Diljan Khatun said his son and Faruk had a dispute over a piece of land.



Police detained two people for interrogation in connection with the incident but could not arrest Faruk.



Assistant superintendent of Rangpur police Ashraful Alam said they are trying to nab those involved in this killing.



LY/ASH A local trader in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur district was stabbed to death on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 38, a resident of Anantaram Sarkartari village in the upazila.Police said one Faruk in the area called Delwar out of his home and took him to a rail line around 10:00 pm. Later, some miscreants stabbed him there.Hearing screams, family members of the deceased rushed to the spot which was near his house.He was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.The deceased's mother Diljan Khatun said his son and Faruk had a dispute over a piece of land.Police detained two people for interrogation in connection with the incident but could not arrest Faruk.Assistant superintendent of Rangpur police Ashraful Alam said they are trying to nab those involved in this killing.LY/ASH