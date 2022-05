Primary schools get internet devices in Tangail



Internet devices have been distributed in all government primary schools at Nagarpur upazila in Tangail district.







The distribution programme was organized by Nagarpur Upazila administration and Education Office at upazila parishad auditorium on Saturday afternoon.



Ahsanul Islam Titu MP spoke in the programme as the chief guest with Nagarpur upazila nirbahi officer Wahiduzzaman with in the chair.



Among others, the upazila parishad vice chairman Humayun Kabir, Primary Education officer Anjuman Ara, upazila Awami League organizing secretary Shahidul Islam, UP Chairman Sheikh Shamsul Haque and Primary Teachers Association president Ahsanul Islam were present at that time.





Assistant Education Officer Farhad Hossain conducted over the programme.





MRN/SR