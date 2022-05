Man electrocuted in Laxmipur



The deceased was identified as Sharif, 25, son of Md Baten, a resident of Mohammadpur village of Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila.



Locals said Sharif came in contact with a live electric wire while setting up a tube well in Haidarganj Bazar area around 11:00 am, leaving him severely injured.



He was declared at Raipur Upazila Health Complex, the hospital doctor Md Jubair confirmed.



ASH

